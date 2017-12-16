Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE KEYS ) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,828.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.55 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $413,799.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 75,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $3,243,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 166,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

