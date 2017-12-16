Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.73

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 4017000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

KW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2,688.13, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.89 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 523.12%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,754. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan.

