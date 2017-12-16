KBC Group NV Sells 118,175 Shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118,175 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Navient were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 144.5% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Navient by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 84.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. ValuEngine raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Navient in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian M. Lown bought 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ NAVI) opened at $13.20 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 33.10 and a quick ratio of 33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,319.21, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.37.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

Navient declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

