KBC Group NV Invests $599,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Stock

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 81.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.9% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE FCN) opened at $43.21 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,610.12, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

