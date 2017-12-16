Karpus Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 534,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 189,850 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE IQI) opened at $12.39 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

