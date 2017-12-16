Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Insider Buys C$41,500.00 in Stock

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) insider Morgan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of Just Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00.

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.34. 6,982,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,951. Just Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.16 and a twelve month high of C$8.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JE. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.67.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

