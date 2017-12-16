JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,524,864 Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 192,151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,524,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Banco Santander Brasil worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 33.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 85,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,008,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 1,701,200 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 20.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) opened at $9.53 on Friday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35,454.34, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSBR. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Banco Santander Brasil Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

