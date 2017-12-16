Joseph D’agostino Sells 52,980 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 52,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $55,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 15,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $15,750.00.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,328. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc (Milestone) is engaged in providing computer-controlled injection technologies and solutions for the medical and dental markets. The Company uses its CompuFlo technology for the delivery of medicaments. The CompuFlo pressure or force Computer-Controlled Local Anesthetic Delivery (C-CLAD) technology is a medical technology for the delivery of drugs, anesthetics and other medicaments into various tissue types.

