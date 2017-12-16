Jeff L. Vacirca Buys 1,000 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics LLC (ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics LLC (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Jeff L. Vacirca acquired 1,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Odonate Therapeutics LLC (NASDAQ:ODT) remained flat at $$23.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,383. Odonate Therapeutics LLC has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. It is focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

