Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 202,272 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,272 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.70% of Raymond James Financial worth $84,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE RJF) traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12,513.75, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.75%. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 16,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $1,438,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,847,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,017 shares of company stock worth $26,295,553 over the last three months. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

