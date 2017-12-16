Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hilton Worldwide worth $85,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,600,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,725,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,048,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 141.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,865,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,609,000 after purchasing an additional 999,899 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. BidaskClub raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc ( HLT ) opened at $77.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24,322.70, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, major shareholder Hlt Holdco Iii Llc sold 15,596,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,077,851,654.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/janus-henderson-group-plc-increases-stake-in-hilton-worldwide-holdings-inc-hlt.html.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.