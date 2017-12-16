Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Halliburton Company (HAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 440 Investment Group LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 11,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE HAL) opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,749.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Jefferies Group set a $56.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. FBR & Co lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In related news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 50,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $2,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 490,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 29,485 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,297,634.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,720.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,585 shares of company stock worth $3,858,920. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

