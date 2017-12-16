James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Shares Sold by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of James River Group worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 190,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 4,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 834,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 5,366.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 709,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1,174.10, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.67 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from James River Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.35%.

In other James River Group news, Chairman J Adam Abram sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $15,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 368,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Martin sold 450,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $17,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450,000 shares of company stock worth $131,445,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) is an insurance and reinsurance holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and excess property insurance products.

