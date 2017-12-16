J Sanford Miller Sells 31,987 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM) Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Director J Sanford Miller sold 31,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $558,173.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Care.com Inc (CRCM) opened at $18.00 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.35, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Care.com alerts:

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRCM shares. BidaskClub cut Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Care.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Care.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Care.com by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “J Sanford Miller Sells 31,987 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/j-sanford-miller-sells-31987-shares-of-care-com-inc-crcm-stock.html.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.