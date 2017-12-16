J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP reduced its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co accounts for 0.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 53.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. 29,350,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,738,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $363,141.53, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $214,014.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Vetr upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

