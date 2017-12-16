J P Morgan Chase & Co Downgrades ServiceNow (NOW) to Neutral

J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $128.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $130.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 95,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $12,023,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,664 shares in the company, valued at $24,628,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $17,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,371,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,174 shares of company stock valued at $80,951,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

