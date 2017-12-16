J P Morgan Chase & Co Downgrades Evertec (EVTC) to Underweight

J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Evertec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Evertec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Evertec from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Evertec has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Evertec had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1,152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 867,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 797,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,634,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 725,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,438,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 594,000 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 545,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 699,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 532,172 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

