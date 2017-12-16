J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (LHN) a CHF 50 Price Target

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 66 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 55 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS set a CHF 53 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 59.18.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) opened at CHF 53.80 on Wednesday. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.80.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

