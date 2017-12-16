J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Axel Springer (SPR)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €79.00 ($94.05) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($71.43) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($73.81) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €63.50 ($75.60) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($83.33) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($77.38) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axel Springer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.28 ($77.71).

Axel Springer (SPR) opened at €67.72 ($80.62) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a 52-week low of €43.94 ($52.31) and a 52-week high of €68.53 ($81.58).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

