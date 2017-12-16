J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €100.00 ($119.05) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($115.48) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.30 ($109.88) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas set a €96.00 ($114.29) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. set a €86.00 ($102.38) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($102.38) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.17 ($107.34).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci (EPA DG) opened at €87.03 ($103.61) on Wednesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €62.77 ($74.73) and a fifty-two week high of €88.77 ($105.68).

WARNING: “J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Vinci (DG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/j-p-morgan-chase-100-00-price-target-for-vinci-dg.html.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, stadium, and parking facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,386 kilometers in France; and 34 airports, including 12 in France, 10 in Portugal, 3 in Cambodia, 1 in Chile, 2 in Japan, and 6 in the Dominican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.