J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.8% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,713,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,818,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE PFE) opened at $37.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $217,387.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $262,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

