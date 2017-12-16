J Douglas Williams Sells 31,547 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Stock

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) CEO J Douglas Williams sold 31,547 shares of Cotiviti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,008,873.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,768,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,527,259.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J Douglas Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, J Douglas Williams sold 8,364 shares of Cotiviti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $265,222.44.

On Thursday, November 16th, J Douglas Williams sold 16,655 shares of Cotiviti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $520,468.75.

On Tuesday, October 31st, J Douglas Williams sold 16,655 shares of Cotiviti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $582,258.80.

On Monday, October 16th, J Douglas Williams sold 8,364 shares of Cotiviti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $291,485.40.

On Tuesday, October 17th, J Douglas Williams sold 16,655 shares of Cotiviti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $581,259.50.

On Monday, September 25th, J Douglas Williams sold 8,364 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $291,401.76.

On Tuesday, September 26th, J Douglas Williams sold 16,728 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $584,643.60.

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) opened at $33.28 on Friday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2,962.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COTV. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cotiviti in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cotiviti in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cotiviti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cotiviti by 58.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cotiviti by 29.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 465.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

