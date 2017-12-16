Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) insider Ivan Schofield bought 50,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($137,281.29).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) opened at GBX 205 ($2.76) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.83).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Investec boosted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.75 ($3.08).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ivan Schofield Acquires 50,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/ivan-schofield-acquires-50000-shares-of-hollywood-bowl-group-plc-bowl-stock.html.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.