Ivan Schofield Acquires 50,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) insider Ivan Schofield bought 50,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($137,281.29).
Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL) opened at GBX 205 ($2.76) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.83).
A number of brokerages have commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Investec boosted their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 214 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.75 ($3.08).
About Hollywood Bowl Group
Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a bowling entertainment operator in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the operation of ten-pin bowling centers, as well as the development of new centers and other associated activities. It has a portfolio of approximately 50 centers operating across the United Kingdom.
