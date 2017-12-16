istar (STAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

STAR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded istar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of istar in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised istar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

istar (NYSE STAR) traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,489. istar has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.89, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.26.

istar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Matthew Gaden Western Wood acquired 139,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $38,920.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 45,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $884,062.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,245,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,030,072.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 703,940 shares of company stock worth $5,520,857 in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in istar by 410.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in istar during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in istar by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in istar during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

