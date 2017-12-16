Iqvia (IQV) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IQV. BidaskClub raised Iqvia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Iqvia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Iqvia from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.61.

Shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21,230.00, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $74.73 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 6,748,026 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $640,185,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,030,429 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $97,756,799.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,631,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,970,687. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

