Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,383 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 936% compared to the average daily volume of 230 put options.
LJPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.
Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) opened at $23.91 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,191,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 828,081 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 649.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 589,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 511,259 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,642,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,266,000.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).
