Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 567% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

In related news, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $3,856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,172,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $38,050.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,060.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 3,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial ( FNF ) opened at $39.52 on Friday. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10,820.00, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is -1,857.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

