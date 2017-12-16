Investors Buy Ford Motor (F) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $104.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.25 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ford Motor had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Ford Motor traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $12.46

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Vetr lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.34 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. FIG Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

The firm has a market cap of $49,494.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $132,464.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,358 shares in the company, valued at $616,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $943,045. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,691,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,097,000 after purchasing an additional 752,818 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 51.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 981,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 334,721 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 43,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

