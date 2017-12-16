Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. 10,410,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4,250.00, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.11.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 527,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

