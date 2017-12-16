Intuit (INTU) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intuit earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.7543276138058 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. First Analysis raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS lowered Intuit to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Intuit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.89.

Intuit ( NASDAQ INTU ) traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $39,929.96, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Intuit had a return on equity of 77.56% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 183,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $27,767,767.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 183,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $26,618,118.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,480 shares of company stock worth $132,586,537 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

