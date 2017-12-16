Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 156,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $9,922,601.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 584,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,031,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $335,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,033.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) opened at $62.41 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $101,688.18, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

