Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “ourperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 215.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nessan Bermingham sold 111,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,156,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis sold 1,523,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,870,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971,283 shares of company stock valued at $37,137,161. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 286,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

