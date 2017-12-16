Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) & Intermolecular (IMI) Head to Head Survey

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ: IDTI) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Intermolecular shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Intermolecular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integrated Device Technology and Intermolecular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Device Technology $728.24 million 5.55 $110.48 million $0.73 41.70 Intermolecular $47.30 million 1.35 -$15.43 million ($0.27) -4.78

Integrated Device Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular. Intermolecular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Device Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Device Technology and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Device Technology 13.32% 19.65% 11.79% Intermolecular -36.38% -34.24% -27.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Device Technology and Intermolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Device Technology 2 1 10 0 2.62 Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00

Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Integrated Device Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Integrated Device Technology is more favorable than Intermolecular.

Summary

Integrated Device Technology beats Intermolecular on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions. It offers a range of mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. These products are used for development in areas, such as fourth generation (4G) infrastructure, network communications, cloud datacenters and power management for computing and mobile devices. It offers solutions in designing communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial applications. It markets its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through a range of channels, including direct sales, distributors and electronic manufacturing suppliers (EMSs).

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc. provides thin film solutions. The Company’s high productivity combinatorial (HPC) platform, which consists of its tempus processing tools, its automated characterization methods, and its Informatics analysis software, is purpose-built for research and development (R&D) using combinatorial process systems. It develops technology and Internet protocol (IP) rights focused on materials, processes, integration and device architectures in collaboration with its customers. Its HPC platform consists of tempus HPC processing, automated characterization and informatics and analysis software. The Company offers a series of wet processing tools and dry processing tools. Its informatics software includes workflow management software, analysis and reporting software, security and collaboration management software, and integration services. It caters to semiconductor device, semiconductor materials and equipment and clean energy market companies.

