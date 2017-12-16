Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $102,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ( SNR ) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,271. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $630.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

