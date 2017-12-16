Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 117,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 489,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 323,232 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS lowered their price target on Teekay Offshore Partners from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. ( TOO ) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,196. The company has a market cap of $975.80, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.79. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Teekay Offshore Partners Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

