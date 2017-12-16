Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $54.50) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,197. The company has a market capitalization of $1,307.85, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,437,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 441,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,777 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 481,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 179,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,642,000 after purchasing an additional 143,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,079,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/insight-enterprises-nsit-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.