Insider Selling: Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Major Shareholder Sells $127,704.58 in Stock

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) major shareholder Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 14,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $127,704.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 5,156 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $46,300.88.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 5,107 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $46,422.63.

On Thursday, November 30th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 5,419 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $48,337.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 500 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $4,455.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 3,632 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $32,615.36.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 2,850 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $26,305.50.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 3,757 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $36,705.89.

On Thursday, November 16th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 5,158 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $49,568.38.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 5,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $46,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 5,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $48,000.00.

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,022. Rosehill Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.39% of Rosehill Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosehill Resources

