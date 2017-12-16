Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) CEO Sells $425,000.00 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) opened at $8.70 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $297.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 187,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

