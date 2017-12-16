Insider Selling: Mercer International Inc. (MERC) CEO Sells $159,000.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) CEO David M. Gandossi sold 12,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $159,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ MERC) traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.58. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $864.73, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,051,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 79,242 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 216,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MERC. CSFB lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/insider-selling-mercer-international-inc-merc-ceo-sells-159000-00-in-stock.html.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.