Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (ITRI) COO Sells $824,243.73 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) COO Thomas Deitrich sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $824,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,722.38, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $486.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.55 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities set a $102.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

