Insider Selling: Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET) Insider Sells C$37,000.00 in Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) insider Kevin Michael Miller sold 20,000 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$37,000.00.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET) traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$1.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,735. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.02.

Separately, GMP Securities boosted their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of providing selected oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and development entities in western Canada and the United States. The Company carries on its activities in Canada and the United States under the name Cathedral Energy Services with operating division Directional Drilling.

