Insider Selling: Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Major Shareholder Sells $179,514.50 in Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 34,925 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $179,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 95,259 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $485,820.90.

On Friday, December 8th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 140,952 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $718,855.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 31,597 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $167,780.07.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 170,212 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $861,272.72.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ BKEP) traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 187,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.22. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.01 million. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.78%. equities analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 16.60% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $39,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company manages its operations through four segments: asphalt terminaling services, crude oil terminaling and storage services, crude oil pipeline services, and crude oil trucking and producer field services. Asphalt terminaling services segment operations generally consist of fee based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

