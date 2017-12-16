Insider Buying: SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) Major Shareholder Buys $681,759.90 in Stock

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 39,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $681,759.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,117,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,807,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 17,209 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $294,101.81.

On Thursday, December 7th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 42,267 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $718,539.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 61,408 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $1,053,147.20.

On Thursday, November 30th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 57,168 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $984,432.96.

On Friday, November 24th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 19,500 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $336,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 18,010 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $305,809.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 57,751 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $991,007.16.

On Friday, November 17th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 15,500 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $263,035.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 50,039 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $853,164.95.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 32,211 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $543,721.68.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) opened at $17.05 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. SunCoke Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.594 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXCP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,982,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $910,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXCP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

