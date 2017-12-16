Insider Buying: Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $622,741.00 in Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 34,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $622,741.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 51,816 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $934,760.64.

On Friday, December 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 60,752 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $1,086,853.28.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 51,485 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $925,700.30.

On Thursday, November 30th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,838 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $422,503.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 19,503 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $362,560.77.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 24,859 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $455,665.47.

On Thursday, November 16th, Istar Inc. acquired 42,439 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $764,750.78.

On Monday, November 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 38,592 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $691,182.72.

On Friday, September 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 55,771 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,053.43.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 80,402 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,546,934.48.

Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) opened at $18.01 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. analysts predict that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Safety Income & Growth from $20.00 to $18.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

