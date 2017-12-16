Innophos (IPHS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innophos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Innophos in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Innophos (IPHS) opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Innophos has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. Innophos’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHS. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. The Company’s segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) & Other.

