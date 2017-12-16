Ingevity (NGVT) versus Innophos (IPHS) Financial Comparison

Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) and Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Innophos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Innophos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Innophos pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend. Innophos pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Ingevity has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innophos has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and Innophos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 9.86% 58.14% 12.09% Innophos 6.19% 13.90% 7.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingevity and Innophos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $908.30 million 3.27 $35.20 million $2.22 31.78 Innophos $725.34 million 1.21 $47.97 million $2.17 20.70

Innophos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ingevity. Innophos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingevity and Innophos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 0 5 0 3.00 Innophos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ingevity currently has a consensus price target of $79.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Innophos has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Innophos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innophos is more favorable than Ingevity.

Summary

Ingevity beats Innophos on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment primarily produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures and sells a range of specialty chemicals primarily derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. Its products are used in a range of applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc. is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. The Company’s segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) & Other. The Company has four principal product lines: Specialty Ingredients; Food and Technical Grade Purified Phosphoric Acid (PPA); Technical Grade Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP), & Detergent Grade PPA, and GTSP & Other. The Company’s bioactive mineral ingredients are mineral-based ingredients for food, beverage and dietary supplement end markets that are manufactured to be readily digestible. The Company has its manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and China.

