Imperial Brands (IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 3,765 at Berenberg Bank

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,780 ($50.87) to GBX 3,765 ($50.67) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,500 ($47.11) to GBX 3,600 ($48.45) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 ($48.45) to GBX 3,770 ($50.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.18) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 4,200 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($55.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($57.87) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,870.63 ($52.09).

Imperial Brands (IMB) traded up GBX 7.39 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,057.39 ($41.15). 3,120,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,000. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 3,013 ($40.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($53.25).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 267 ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 264.40 ($3.56) by GBX 2.60 ($0.03). The company had revenue of GBX 3,024.70 billion for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.51 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 31 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,258 ($43.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,009.98 ($1,359.33).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

