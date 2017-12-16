Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.2584144567372 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ ISNS) opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.55. Image Sensing Systems has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection.

