ILG (ILG) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.16

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. The firm has a market cap of $3,500.00, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ILG has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.56 million. ILG had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ILG will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. ILG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ILG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nomura assumed coverage on ILG in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ILG from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on ILG in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

