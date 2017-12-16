IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $473,000 Position in Kellogg Company (K)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. FDO Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE K) opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $22,472.99, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 73.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

In related news, Director Donald R. Knauss sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $428,354.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 15,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $998,811.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,811. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,304,119. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

